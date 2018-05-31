High School Wrestling to Become Emerging Sport for Girls

The Executive Board of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), which oversees high school athletics in Arizona, has voted to make girls wrestling an emerging sport for the 2018-19 school year.

Girls may continue to compete on a boys’ team, but will also have opportunities to wrestle in all girl invitationals/jamborees. There will be an end of season individual girls’ tournament run in conjunction with the boys’ state wrestling tournament; weight classes to be determined at a later date.

Girls wrestling will be considered an emerging sport for several seasons before officially becoming an AIA sponsored event.

Page High School Sand Devils already know girl wrestlers are serious contenders!