Hey Utah; BLM To Begin Selling Christmas Tree Permits State-wide 

October 30, 2020

BLM to begin selling Christmas tree permits state-wide

Find out where to get tree permits and when they go on sale

SALT LAKE CITY — Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas and holiday trees on public lands. On Nov. 2, the BLM will begin selling non-commercial permits to cut pinyon pine, juniper, and fir trees in Utah. Permits are available for purchase during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays. Contact your local BLM office to find out the hours of operation for individual offices and/or whether you can get your permit in person, over the phone, or via email. You can also visit www.blm.gov/alert/utah-operations for operations updates.

Salt Lake Field Office (2370 South Decker Lake Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT 84119)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information: (801) 977-4300 or [email protected]

**The Salt Lake Field Office also sells tree cutting permits for the Fillmore Field Office and BLM-managed lands in Elko County. Tree permits for Elko are $4 each with a limit of 10 per household.

Fillmore Field Office (95 East 500 North, Fillmore, UT 84631 or Salt Lake Field Office, 2370 South Decker Lake Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT 84119)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2

Cost: $10 each with a limit of three per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information: (435) 743-3100 or [email protected]

St. George Field Office (permits sold from the Cedar City Field Office)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: (435) 865-3000 or [email protected]

Cedar City Field Office (176 East D.L. Sargent Drive, Cedar City, UT 84721)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper, Pinyon Pine, and White Fir

For more information: (435) 865-3000 or [email protected]

Richfield Field Office (150 East 900 North, Richfield, UT 84701 or Henry Mountains Field Station, 380 South 100 West, Hanksville, UT 84734)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: (435) 896-1500 or [email protected]

Paria River District (669 South Highway 89 A, Kanab, UT 84741)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 27

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information call (435) 644-1200 or email [email protected]

Moab Field Office (82 East Dogwood Moab, UT 84532)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine

For more information call (435) 259-2100

Monticello Field Office (365 North Main, Monticello, UT 84535)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information call (435) 587-1500

Price Field Office (Price Field Office, 125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2

Cost: $10 each with a limit of five per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: (435) 636-3600 or [email protected]

Vernal Field Office (Vernal Field Office, 170 South 500 East, Vernal, UT 84078)

Dates: Beginning Nov. 2

Cost: $10 each with a limit of one permit per household.

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: (435) 781-4400 or [email protected]