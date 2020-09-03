Hey Page/Lechee: The 4-H Kids’ Online Auction is NOW

The 4-H Kids have worked hard!

The Children in our community could really use the support! If anyone needs help signing up to bid or has more questions they can get ahold of me in person at Lake Powell Furniture or Call 928-645-3963.

There is nothing Better than Fresh Organically grown (no steroids or hormones added) meat delivered to you here in Page !

Thank you So Much!

Kip Bennett

Page 4-H Leader

As part of the “virtual” Coconino County Fair, our Local 4-H Club and the online auction that will be happening the next three days with an email blast. Mainly to let businesses know that we have 24 Local kids that have Raised Steers, Pigs, Lambs, Goats, Chickens and Turkeys that will be available for sale starting today through Saturday. the website where businesses can register to buy and bid is listed below:

https://auction.showorks.cloud/fair/najla/register