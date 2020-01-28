He’s Back!!! Bill Diak Wants to Be Your Mayor Again

Bill Diak wants to be your mayor again. The former Mayor, who served for ten years, was defeated by Levi Tappan last time around.

Mr. Diak sat down with Lake Powell Communications to discuss his decision.

“Not only do I miss the job, but I also miss working for my community and the citizens of Page,” said Mr. Diak during the interview on Monday. “And we’re losing a little ground on what I worked for, for ten years. We need to catch up on some of that stuff we’re losing ground on.”

Diak pointed out what he feels is the city losing connections with the state, and the county.

“People used to say northern Arizona ends at Flagstaff, but I worked for ten years to change that image,” added Diak. “It was by working with those people in Flagstaff; our County Supervisors, ie, all five of them. And our representatives in District-7, as well as our congressional District-1.”

He told us that he brought these people to Page for years to talk to the people of Page.

“It doesn’t always mean you’re going to get the best representation out of them, but if you’re not talking to them, not working with them, you’re not reminding them that we’re here.”

Tom O’Halleran, a Democrat, is running for re-election in Congressional District # 1 and is expected in Page soon. Meanwhile, John Moore, a Republican, the longtime Mayor of Williams, will be running against O’Halleran and will also be in Page in mid-February.

The race for Mayor in Page is a non-political situation. But as a Democrat himself, Mr. Diak believes the key for Page to run in a positive direction is for everyone to work together, regardless of their political persuasion.

“That’s the way I believe it is right now, and I hope it stays that way,” he added.

It is believed that current Mayor Levi Tappan is going to seek re-election. He will also be invited to be interviewed on-air at Lake Powell Communications, along with anyone else who officially joins the race for Mayor of Page.

Please note, this August the voters in Page will vote on whether to extend the term for Mayor from two to four years. But the vote this summer will have nothing to do with this race. If the term is doubled to 4-years, it will not take effect until 2022.