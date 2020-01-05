He’s Alive!! Missing for 12-days; Texan Found at Grand Canyon National Park

He’s alive! After missing for twelve days in the area of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, a man from Texas was found on Thursday (January 2).

58-year old La Porte, Texas resident, Martin Edward O’Conner, had not been seen since December 22, when hikers in the inner canyon of the park discovered him along the New Hance Trail. The hikers told rangers, who in turn found Mr. O’Conner along the trail.

While any mention of his condition at the time he was found had not been mentioned, he was taken by helicopter to a nearby medical facility. He was said to be in stable condition.

Until Thursday, the man hadn’t been seen since he left the Yavapai Lodge near the South Rim, where he had stayed for several days.

No further details have been released.