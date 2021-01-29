News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Here’s the Link to Saturday’s PHS Varsity Basketball Games

January 29
14:48 2021
—–> phs.pageud.org

This is the link you’ll need on Saturday (Jan 30) see see and hear the Page High School varsity basketball teams take on Chino Valley. The girls play at 12-noon, the guys at 1:30.

basketballpage arizonapage high school

