Helping Page Schools

The state of Arizona has presented us with a great way to show our appreciation for the Page schools and their students. New rules for the Arizona School Tax Credit now allows us to, not only have a portion of our tax dollars to go directly to the Page Unified School District, but actually to specific programs within the district.

Ernie Rivers is the Athletic and Activities Director at the high school, He and two seniors at the high school; Bailey Sparkman and Kyle Eltsosie, spoke to Lake Powell Communications about this fantastic opportunity.

An individual can donate up to $200 and a couple filing jointly can donate up to $400 to the school district.

As Rivers explains it, rather than have your money distributed around the state, you can have it go directly to the Page schools.

“You can contribute to any of the Page schools,” says Rivers. “You can contribute to the fine arts programs; to any of the programs or clubs, and even to some of the athletic programs if you choose to do so.”

It helps to supplement the school programs, according to Rivers.

Bailey says this is the first year for the Color Guard program at PHS. She says she’s thoroughly enjoying it, but money is tight.

“All of the participants have had to pay a substantial amount of money out of our own pockets to buy equipment and uniforms,” she said. “Our coach (Katrina Wunderlick) donated a massive amount of money. Most of the money in our budget has come out of our pockets and her pocket, mostly, and it would be so incredibly helpful to have contributions.”

She told us their trips to competitions cost money, too.

Kyle plays baseball, where he’s a 3rd baseman and pitcher. He agrees with Bailey, that their ball club could use the added money, as well, to replace outdated equipment.

Rivers tells us there are about forty programs that can be helped through this new facet of the Arizona School Tax Credit. In addition, you can split your tax donations to more than one club, sports team or classroom; it’s up to you.

“What I suggest is that if you have a child in a program, donate to that program,” he added.

But if you don’t have children, or your children have grown, your donations will be just as appreciated at the school district.

For all the information you need, and the forms you’ll have to fill-out, go to: www.pageusd.org.

To listen to the full interview with Ernie Rivers, click here.