Help This Wildcat Get Home

A University of Arizona student overseas for a program to study in Spain has suddenly come down with a rare case of Guillain-Barré syndrome – an autoimmune disease that has paralyzed her and left her unable to move on her own. Now she needs help getting home. Kara Dunn has a gofundme page for those who might have a couple extra pennies to spare-her brother Ryan has flown to Spain to help but does not know how long he will be allowed to stay on a visitor’s visa- they are trying to raise $100k at least to afford the trip home and the general medical expenses. They need folks to share the gofundme page even if they can’t afford to help with a donation.