Help Page Police Find Vandals

$500 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest/Conviction of Vandal

PAGE, AZ (February 16, 2018)

Multiple incidents of vandalism have been reported to the Page Police Department that occurred between February 10 and February 14. The Page Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

On the evening of February 10, the alleyway between Elm St. and N. Navajo Dr. was vandalized in multiple locations. Spray paint was used to place graffiti on numerous walls, utility boxes and trash containers in the alleyway. One individual was seen on surveillance camera spray painting a wall.

Between February 12 and February 14, a Page Municipal Airport vehicle was vandalized. The markings on the vehicle were similar to those in the alleyway. The vehicle was located within the fenced area of the airport.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact the Page Police Department at 928-645-2463. You can also send us a message on Facebook @PagePD or email Detective Miller at cmiller@pageaz.gov.

CONTACT: Det. Terry TerEick – 928-645-4108 – ttereick@pageaz.gov

