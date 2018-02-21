News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  • Bids for Bargains 2018!Welcome to Bids for Bargains! We've gone around to the area's favorite businesses  and gotten a huge [...]
  • Help Page Police Find Vandals$500 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest/Conviction of Vandal PAGE, AZ (February 16, 2018) Multiple incidents of vandalism [...]
  • The Wave’s Surging Popularity "The Wave", a 190 million year old Jurassic-age Navajo sandstone rock formation, Coyotte Buttes [...]
  • Rock Climbing Closures Rock climbing routes on cliffs used by nesting Peregrine Falcons in Zion National Park will [...]
  • Council Member Seyler Departs Councilmember Korey Seyler announced his resignation as a member of the Page City Council effective February [...]
  

Help Page Police Find Vandals

Help Page Police Find Vandals
February 21
14:46 2018
Print This Article

$500 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest/Conviction of Vandal

PAGE, AZ (February 16, 2018)

Multiple incidents of vandalism have been reported to the Page Police Department that occurred between February 10 and February 14. The Page Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

On the evening of February 10, the alleyway between Elm St. and N. Navajo Dr. was vandalized in multiple locations. Spray paint was used to place graffiti on numerous walls, utility boxes and trash containers in the alleyway. One individual was seen on surveillance camera spray painting a wall.

Between February 12 and February 14, a Page Municipal Airport vehicle was vandalized. The markings on the vehicle were similar to those in the alleyway. The vehicle was located within the fenced area of the airport.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact the Page Police Department at 928-645-2463. You can also send us a message on Facebook @PagePD or email Detective Miller at cmiller@pageaz.gov.

CONTACT: Det. Terry TerEick – 928-645-4108 – ttereick@pageaz.gov

More photos are available here…

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.