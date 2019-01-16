Help for Teens in Need

Suicide hotline counselors speaking out about the rising numbers of teen suicides with today being World Suicide Prevention Day, the Arizona Teen Lifeline reported receiving more than 23 thousand calls and close to 1400 text messages from troubled young people throughout Arizona just last year. The counselors reported that most of the callers were dealing with thoughts of suicide, depression, family issues and trouble at school.

If you or anyone you know is showing signs of depression or anxiety please call staff at Teen Lifeline want you to know that you’re not alone.

You can call them 24 hours a day 7 days a week at 602-248-8336 (TEEN) or statewide in Arizona at 800-248-8336 (TEEN). Teen volunteers are answering phones from 3PM to 9PM everyday. If you call outside those hours there are other professionals there to help you.