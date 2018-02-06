Help For Navajo Small Business Owners

We believe Native people are capable, and solely positioned, to build an economy that allows us to provide for our families, while also respecting our culture and reflecting our values. Driven by a demand, from our people, to achieve economic justice in our communities through entrepreneurship and innovation, NABIN has expanded it’s services to include a Business Incubator and Business Accelerator.

Our BUSINESS INCUBATOR provides direct support to Native entrepreneurs in the first year of start up. The main focus is to improve management skills and assist with legal and administrative barriers unique to tribal business environments.

Our BUSINESS ACCELERATOR provides existing businesses with access to resources that will elevate and grow their capacity. Whether it’s assistance with brainstorming new approaches, formulating new strategies, or executing a plan of action, NABIN is building an ecosystem where entrepreneurs are supported by a network of peers, mentors, and financial resources to bring transformational change to our local economies.