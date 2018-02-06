Help For Navajo Small Business Owners
The Native American Business Incubator Network in Flagstaff helps Native Americans develop business ideas and offers help to business owners creates hubs for entrepreneurs with rural community programs and services in the Colorado plateau including the Four Corners. The program now seeking up to ten business owners currently in their first year of a start up business on the Navajo Nation for their entrepreneurship program.
For more information visit the NABIN website.
About the Network:
NABIN is guided by a vision of a vibrant economy for Native people in Northern Arizona, where innovation and creativity merge with culture and tradition. We seek to guide fledgling entrepreneurs to reach their full potential by nurturing their ideas and igniting their ambition. Our aim is to shift our economy from resilient to transformational.
We believe Native people are capable, and solely positioned, to build an economy that allows us to provide for our families, while also respecting our culture and reflecting our values. Driven by a demand, from our people, to achieve economic justice in our communities through entrepreneurship and innovation, NABIN has expanded it’s services to include a Business Incubator and Business Accelerator.
Our BUSINESS INCUBATOR provides direct support to Native entrepreneurs in the first year of start up. The main focus is to improve management skills and assist with legal and administrative barriers unique to tribal business environments.
Our BUSINESS ACCELERATOR provides existing businesses with access to resources that will elevate and grow their capacity. Whether it’s assistance with brainstorming new approaches, formulating new strategies, or executing a plan of action, NABIN is building an ecosystem where entrepreneurs are supported by a network of peers, mentors, and financial resources to bring transformational change to our local economies.