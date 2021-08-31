Heat Exhaustion Claims Hiker at Zion

SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park officials have confirmed that John Henry Wolfe, age 32 from Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away yesterday. On Monday, August 30, Zion Dispatch received a report of a 32-year-old male complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek (Subway). ZION park medics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) were dispatched to Wolfe’s location and found him unresponsive.

The medics and EMTs administered CPR for approximately one hour before stopping resuscitation efforts per guidance by St. George Hospital medical control. Wolfe was extracted via long line from GRCA helicopter. The death investigation is currently being conducted by National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.