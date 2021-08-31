News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Heat Exhaustion Claims Hiker at Zion

Heat Exhaustion Claims Hiker at Zion
August 31
16:02 2021
Print This Article

NEWS RELEASE

Zion National Park Officials Confirm Identity of Hiker


Date: August 31, 2021

SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park officials have confirmed that John Henry Wolfe, age 32 from Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away yesterday. On Monday, August 30, Zion Dispatch received a report of a 32-year-old male complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek (Subway). ZION park medics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) were dispatched to Wolfe’s location and found him unresponsive. 

The medics and EMTs administered CPR for approximately one hour before stopping resuscitation efforts per guidance by St. George Hospital medical control. Wolfe was extracted via long line from GRCA helicopter. The death investigation is currently being conducted by National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.

Heat Exhaustion Claims Hiker at Zion - overview

Summary: Zion National Park Officials Confirm Identity of Hiker

Tags
fatalityuzion national park

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.