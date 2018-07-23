Hear From Page Candidates Before You Vote!

Be sure you tune in all this week to hear the Lake Powell Life News interviews with City of Page Mayoral and City Council Candidates at 8:05am and 9:05am – we will be sharing them as podcasts here once they have been aired for your convenience.

This week’s schedule of interviews:

MONDAY JULY 23 – MAYOR CANDIDATES

8:05AM BRIAN CAREY

9:05AM DAVID DOYAL

TUES JULY 24 – MAYOR CANDIDATES

8:05AM LEVI TAPPAN

9:05AM BILL DIAK

WED JULY 25 – 2 YEAR CANDIDATES

8:05AM DUGAN WARNER

905AM JEFF SZABO

NOT PARTICIPATING: KRISTIN DAVIS

THURS JULY 26 – 4 YEAR CANDIDATES

8:05AM THERESA BOWLBY

9:05AM MARK CORMIER

FRIDAY JULY 27TH – 4 YEAR CANDIDATES

8:05AM RICK YANKE

NOT PARTICIPATING KYLE DAVIS

Please note: Council Candidates Kristin Davis and Kyle Davis have failed to respond to multiple interview requests and therefore have not been included in this special election coverage.