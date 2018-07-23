News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Hear From Page Candidates Before You Vote!

July 23
08:46 2018
Be sure you tune in all this week to hear the Lake Powell Life News interviews with City of Page Mayoral and City Council Candidates at 8:05am and 9:05am – we will be sharing them as podcasts here once they have been aired for your convenience.

This week’s schedule of interviews:

MONDAY JULY 23 – MAYOR CANDIDATES

8:05AM BRIAN CAREY

9:05AM DAVID DOYAL

 

TUES JULY 24 – MAYOR CANDIDATES

8:05AM LEVI TAPPAN

9:05AM BILL DIAK

 

WED JULY 25 – 2 YEAR CANDIDATES

8:05AM DUGAN WARNER

905AM JEFF SZABO

NOT PARTICIPATING: KRISTIN DAVIS

 

THURS JULY 26 – 4 YEAR CANDIDATES

8:05AM THERESA BOWLBY

9:05AM MARK CORMIER

 

FRIDAY JULY 27TH – 4 YEAR CANDIDATES

8:05AM RICK YANKE

NOT PARTICIPATING KYLE DAVIS

Please note: Council Candidates Kristin Davis and Kyle Davis have failed to respond to multiple interview requests and therefore have not been included in this special election coverage.

