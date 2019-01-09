News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Health Department Surprised By Inclusion In Marijuana Distribution

January 09
2019
The Southwest Utah Public Health Department was surprised to learn it is in the distribution chain for medical marijuana. Director Dave Heaton said the inclusion was “unexpected.”

The Utah Legislature passed the Medical Cannabis Act in December after voters approved the use of the medicinal form of the drug. The Act designates the state’s 13 local health departments as distribution points. Ten pharmacies were also established. Marijuana products will be tested by independent labs before being sent to a central processing plant for packaging.

A doctor’s prescription and a state-issued qualification card are necessary to get the drug.

