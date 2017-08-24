Head On Collison in Page

On 8-24-17 at 0728 hours, the Page Police Department and Page Fire Department responded to the report of a two vehicle head-on collision on Lake Powell Boulevard near Clubhouse Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that two vehicles had collided in the northbound lane of Lake Powell Boulevard. Deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrived and assisted with traffic control while Page PD investigated the collision.

The investigation revealed a silver colored Mazda 4-door sedan driven by Dillon Oberbeck of Page, Arizona had been traveling southbound on Lake Powell Boulevard from U.S. 89. As the vehicle approached Clubhouse Drive, it traveled across the center line and into the northbound lane of traffic.

A white 2017 Mazda SUV driven by Christopher Lundquist of Canoga Park, California had been traveling northbound on Lake Powell Boulevard as the other vehicle left the southbound lane of traffic and traveled into the northbound lane of traffic. The two vehicles collided, which caused severe front- end damage and air bags to deploy in both vehicles.

Dillon Oberbeck and a passenger from the other vehicle were both transported by ambulance to the Page Hospital emergency room to receive treatment for injuries sustained in the accident that are believed to be non-life threatening. The accident is still under investigation.