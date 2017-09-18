News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Head-On Collision On Haul Road

September 18
13:47 2017
On Sunday, September 17, 2017 at approximately 3p.m., Page Police and Fire responded to Haul Road, near the intersection of Kaibab Road in Page for the report of a head-on traffic collision.

Once on scene officers and medics found several injured subjects.

Five people were transported to Page Hospital, two of which, a teenager and a three-year-old child, were airlifted to other hospitals.

The driver of one of the vehicles stated that he fell asleep and struck the other vehicle. No one was wearing seatbelts. The incident is still under investigation.

Auto accident in PagePage fire departmentpage hospitalPage Police Deapartment

