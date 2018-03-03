Head On Collision Injures Five Near Flagstaff

Five people are being treated for injuries at Flagstaff Medical Center after a 2 vehicle head on collision occurred just shortly after 8am Saturday morning, on Leupp Rd near Milepost 438.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the multiple injury accident along with Summit Fire Dept, Guardian Ground and Air units. One victim was transported by helicopter, four others by ambulance.

Leupp Rd was down to one lane through the day Saturday while the cause of that crash was investigated. At this time the names and current condition of those injured have yet to be released.