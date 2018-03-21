Have YOU Seen This Man?

St George Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a potentially armed and dangerous suspect from South Jordan, Utah. Salvador Valdez allegedly assaulted his ex girlfriend and a witness with a baseball bat at a Sizzler restaurant in South Jordan on March 9th. He is described as an Hispanic male 6 foot 190 pounds with a goatee and a Denver Broncos tattoo on his upper right arm. He is considered possibly armed – if you see the suspect do not approach him just contact our local police and they will assist or you can call the South Jordan police directly at 801-446-4357 .