News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Have YOU Seen This Man?

Have YOU Seen This Man?
March 21
13:26 2018
Print This Article

Salvador Valdez, wanted for questioning by South Jordan police- Photo: South Jordan Police Department, St. George News

St George Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a potentially armed and dangerous suspect from South Jordan, Utah. Salvador Valdez allegedly assaulted his ex girlfriend and a witness with a baseball bat at a Sizzler restaurant in South Jordan on March 9th. He is described as an Hispanic male 6 foot 190 pounds with a goatee and a Denver Broncos tattoo on his upper right arm.  He is considered possibly armed – if you see the suspect do not approach him just contact our local police and they will assist or you can call the South Jordan police directly at  801-446-4357 .

Read the entire St George News article with details about the investigation here.

Salvador Valdez

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.