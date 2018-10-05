News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Have a SAFE Homecoming SAND DEVILS!

Have a SAFE Homecoming SAND DEVILS!
October 05
11:42 2018
Print This Article

From the Page Police Department – There will be road closures today from approximately 2:30pm to 3:30pm for the Homecoming Parade:

Lake Powell Blvd. from N. Navajo Dr. to S. Navajo Dr. (use 7th Ave. as a detour)

S. Navajo Dr. from Lake Powell Blvd. to 6th Ave.

N. Navajo Dr. from Lake Powell Blvd. to 6th Ave.

Elm St. from Lake Powell Blvd. to 6th Ave.

Expect traffic delays in the area. Parade spectators should arrive EARLY. All others should avoid the area. Please drive safely and obey orders from officers directing traffic.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.