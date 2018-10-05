Have a SAFE Homecoming SAND DEVILS!

From the Page Police Department – There will be road closures today from approximately 2:30pm to 3:30pm for the Homecoming Parade:

Lake Powell Blvd. from N. Navajo Dr. to S. Navajo Dr. (use 7th Ave. as a detour)

S. Navajo Dr. from Lake Powell Blvd. to 6th Ave.

N. Navajo Dr. from Lake Powell Blvd. to 6th Ave.

Elm St. from Lake Powell Blvd. to 6th Ave.

Expect traffic delays in the area. Parade spectators should arrive EARLY. All others should avoid the area. Please drive safely and obey orders from officers directing traffic.