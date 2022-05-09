Havasupai to Remain Closed to Visitors Through 2022

On Friday, the Havasupai Tribe announced that it would be remaining closed throughout the 2022 tourism season; in an extension of the closure that was due to the pandemic.

The reservation, famous for its scenic waterfalls, has been closed to visitors since March of 2020.

According to the tribe, enhancements and repairs are being made to facilities due to the extended closure.

Before their closure, the Havasupai Tribe saw 30 to 40,000 visitors per year.