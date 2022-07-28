News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Hate Crime in Panguitch, Utah

July 28
10:30 2022
By Eli Joseph

A California woman has entered a provisional plea of guilty to a hate crime with a police officer as the victim.

Nicole Gibson, 20, admitted she destroyed a “Back the Blue” sign during a traffic stop last summer.
The signs voice support for law enforcement.
Gibson was a passenger in the stopped vehicle.  She exited the vehicle, crumpled up the sign, stomped on it, and threw it in the trash.
She was charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
The lengthy written plea deal stipulates that upon submission of a letter of apology and payment of $400, the charge against Gibson will be dismissed.
In her letter, she wrote, “I was immature.”
The American Civil Liberties Union objected to the hate crime enhancement, stating that it “sends an extremely chilling message to the community that the government will seek harsher punishment for people charged with crimes who disagree with police actions.”
