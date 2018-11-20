Harassment In Park And Forest Services

During the Congressional confirmation hearing for the nominated head of the National Park Service, Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski said, “There is really a dark cloud over the Park Service.” Murkowski referred to a spate of fresh revelations about rampant discrimination, bullying, and sexual misconduct among employees of both the Park and Forest Services. Observed Senator Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, “Despite taking some steps to address the problem, alarming reports of misconduct and retailiation persist.”

Forest Service head Vicki Christiansen acknowledged that her agency needs a “culture change.” She admitted, “Our actions have not been enough. We must do more. An internal NPS report issued in 2016 described the agency’s work environment as “toxic, hostile, and repressive.”