News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Harassment In Park And Forest Services

Harassment In Park And Forest Services
November 20
10:58 2018
Print This Article

During the Congressional confirmation hearing for the nominated head of the National Park Service, Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski said, “There is really a dark cloud over the Park Service.” Murkowski referred to a spate of fresh revelations about rampant discrimination, bullying, and sexual misconduct among employees of both the Park and Forest Services. Observed Senator Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, “Despite taking some steps to address the problem, alarming reports of misconduct and retailiation persist.”

Forest Service head Vicki Christiansen acknowledged that her agency needs a “culture change.” She admitted, “Our actions have not been enough. We must do more. An internal NPS report issued in 2016 described the agency’s work environment as “toxic, hostile, and repressive.”

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.