Happy Parking at Horseshoe Bend

As debate continues among Page leaders about relieving parking woes and congestion during high peak times at our favorite Instagramable, Lake Powell Life News decided it was time to visit the Horseshoe Bend parking lot again to see the latest evolution and get a feel for the current vibe.

Tuesday, a lovely sunshine day, driving on a highway that was not jammed with congestion as we are approaching the park. Yes, a parking lot filled with cars, buses, and tourists but this visit, a more peaceful experience, and the mood definitely a lighter, happier one. Tourists in the lot seemed content and at ease. The restrooms were being serviced and cleaned by 3 Peaks, the man with the van and the long hose handling that smelly job still had a smile and a wave on the drive by! There were no long lines, no one waiting for anything, though the line of happy visitors coming from the overlook was a constant stream of enthusiasm. Random city contractors and staff around the HSB lot picking up trash, answering questions, and the one thing consistent – the smiles – from the sweet French attendant collecting parking fees in the booth to the upbeat, bubbly Fee Facility Manager Deb-b Ketchersid who tells Lake Powell Life News she just wants visitors to leave feeling good about their visit: (click audio below)

Signage has changed on US 89 approaching the park and as we get into holiday mode next week, Page Police may be opening the additional lot on US 98 and utilizing a shuttle to bring tour bus and RV passengers to the overlook trailhead- larger vehicles may be restricted to the overflow lot during holiday operations, so keep an eye out for the digital reader signs for real-time parking information if you plan to visit Horseshoe Bend over the 4th of July weekend.

