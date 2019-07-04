News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Happy Independence Day!

July 04
04:20 2019
Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. The Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain and were now united, free, and independent states.

Today, we celebrate the 243rd year of our nation’s independence .

Happy Birthday America!

Have a safe and enjoyable 4th of July!

4th of July events in Washington DC

Watch the National Independence Day Parade in Washington DC LIVE on Facebook

Watch the National Independence Day Parade in Washington DC LIVE on YOUTUBE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

