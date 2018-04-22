News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Happy Earth Day!

Happy Earth Day!
April 22
07:47 2018
Print This Article

People around the world coming together this weekend celebrating our planet and taking action to protect it.

What IS Earth Day?

For residents in Page, AZ it is the day before the Republic Services Curbside Bulk Item Collection Event in advance of Page Attacks Trash next Saturday, April 28th.  If you are spring cleaning, preparing bulk items (up to 5 cubic yards) for curbside pick up at no cost Monday or Tuesday April 23rd-24th remember the bulk item pick-up day falls on the same day as your normally scheduled garbage collection day. Read the list of things you can and can not leave for pick up on that day.

Lovely 80 degrees and sunny skies expected today in the Lake Powell region, so stay hydrated, pace yourself  and be safe whatever you’re doing today.

We live in one of the most beautiful places on Earth! Celebrate!

From ABC News: Everything You Need To Know About Earth Day

Here’s what the government says about the current condition of our Earth

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.