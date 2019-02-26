Happy 100 Grand Canyon National Park!

On this day in 1919, one hundred years ago, President Woodrow Wilson signed a Congressional act establishing Grand Canyon National Park! So today marks the Centennial celebration of the park and you can find an endless treasure trove of facts and trivia about it on social media by using the hashtag #grandcanyon100.

National Geographic has a terrific article here.

Arizona State University has a wonderful report here.

Read CNN’s story about one man who hiked the entire Grand Canyon here.