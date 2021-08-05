News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

August 05
04:17 2021
Halls Crossing Pump-out Station Closing Friday (Aug. 6)

Halls Crossing (NPS)

HALLS CROSSING, Utah – Lake Powell visitors are advised that due to low lake levels, the Halls Crossing pump-out station will close for the season at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021. The Halls Crossing Marina is accessed via Utah Highway 276, Lake Powell, Utah.   

Due to low water, the Halls Crossing launch ramp was closed to motorized vessels on July 21, 2021. The Halls Crossing launch ramp is available for non-motorized watercraft hand launching (kayaks, canoes, paddleboards).  

The closest alternative launch ramp and pump-out station are located at the Bullfrog Marina. The Halls Crossing Marina is located on Lake Powell, about 95 (153 km) miles upstream from Glen Canyon Dam, directly across the lake from the Bullfrog Marina. 

-NPS-

Hall's Crossinglake powell

