Halls Crossing Monthly Maintenance Monday & Tuesday

Halls Crossing Ferry Scheduling Monthly Maintenance Closures

HALLS CROSSING, Utah – Visitors to Bullfrog and Halls Crossing, Utah are advised that the Charles Hall Ferry will be closed for routine maintenance next Monday and Tuesday, August 10 and 11, 2020.

In the future, routine monthly maintenance will result in the ferry making no runs the first Monday of every month. If the first Monday is a holiday, the maintenance closure is anticipated to occur the following Monday. For example, in September maintenance Monday will be the second Monday, September 14, 2020.

The ferry is owned by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and is operated by Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas.

Operating hours of the Charles Hall Ferry change throughout the year. Travelers are advised to confirm the ferry is operating prior to finalizing their plans. For the current fares, schedule, and ferry information, please call UDOT’s phone information line at 435-893-4747. Information is also available by contacting [email protected], or visiting the UDOT website.

