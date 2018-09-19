Halls Crossing Ferry Schedule Changes

Due to lake elevation changes, the Utah Department of Transportation ferry wedge at Halls Crossing will be moved to its low-water position, located adjacent to the Halls Crossing Marina, at the Halls Crossing main boat ramp. In preparation for the move the Charles Hall Ferry will be out of service Wednesday, September 19 and part of the day Thursday, September 20 until installation of the docking wedge is complete. The ferry should return to full service Thursday afternoon. The Charles Hall Ferry will remain at its low-water location until further notice.

With no lake access UT-276 traffic will need to detour through Hite on UT-95. A visual message board read-out will be displayed at each end of UT-276 and UT-95 at Shirttail Junction.

A revised schedule of ferry operations is as follows.

Departure Times: