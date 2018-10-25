Halloween Safety Tips

Halloween is right around the corner and soon little goblins and ghouls will be knocking on the doors of Page looking to fill their pillow cases and plastic pumpkin buckets with candy.

The increased pedestrian traffic that comes with trick-or-treating raises some safety concerns, here are some tips to keep everyone safe:

For Trick-or-Treaters

Use sidewalks whenever it is possible. If none are available in the area where you are walking, walk as close to the shoulder of the road as possible. Remember to always walk facing on-coming traffic.

Look both ways before crossing the street and never cross between parked cars.

Put down the electronic devices when walking, they can be distracting and prevent you from seeing or hearing on-coming cars.

Make sure your or your child’s costume fits correctly. Ill-fitting costumes can cause you to trip and a mask that doesn’t fit correctly can greatly reduce your vision.

For Drivers

Use extreme caution when driving through residential areas and areas where there is a lot of pedestrian traffic.

Turn headlights on, even if it is not dark.

Reduce speed during trick-or -treating hours.

The Page Police Department also reminds parents to check their children’s candy at the end of the night. Any suspicious looking or unwrapped candy should be thrown away. Parents are urged to report any suspicious activity to the Page Police Department.