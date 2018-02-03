Halle Berry Discovers Shocking Allegations

Oscar winner Halle Berry is speaking out about the nine women who have accused her former manager of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment, saying she’s “saddened” and “livid.”

According to the allegations originally reported by the Washington Post her former manager would drop the names of African-American clients such as Berry and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, as a way of luring women. Eight making accusations are African-American, one is Asian. Berry’s former white 70 year old manager Vincent Cirrincione facing accusations that he pressured women of color for sexual favors or engaged in sexual misconduct against them in exchange for his helping them succeed in Hollywood.

