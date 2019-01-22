Hacienda Physicians No Longer Seeing Patients

An update to the case from earlier this month about the woman in vegetative state who gave birth to a baby after an apparent sexual assault. The two physicians who were responsible for her care are no longer seeing medical patients; one was suspended, the other has resigned.

Hacienda HealthCare has officially apologized saying they intend to do everything possible to restore its credibility to patients, families, the community and their agency partners.

The patient has been at the facility due to childhood seizures since she was a toddler, she is now 29 years old. She is able to recognize family and respond in a limited way as a quadriplegic who has some ability to move and is non verbal, but alert.

The state has ordered the facility to find a third party manager.