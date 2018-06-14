Haaland Looks To Make History

On primary night New Mexico Democrats made their wishes known: they want Deb Haaland. And if their wish comes true, Haaland would become the first-ever Native American woman elected to Congress. She is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna.

Haaland secured the Democratic nod for the state’s 1st Congressional District. She is considered the favorite in the Democratic-leaning district, which has sent a Democrat to Washington for the past five elections.

There are currently two male tribal members in Congress – both from Oklahoma – Rep. Tom Cole (Chickasaw) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (Cherokee). Haaland used her own family history to relate to current issues, such as the current immigration policy of separating children from their parents when they cross the border. Her great-grandfather was taken away from his family years ago, Haaland said. He was taken from the Pueblo of Laguna and sent to Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania. Carlisle’s motto was “Kill the Indian and save the man.”

Haaland opposes the current immigration policy.

“What was shameful and wrong decades ago is still wrong today,” she said.

Haaland said her win was on behalf of “everyone sidelined by the billionaire class.”

She is seeking to replace Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who decided to run for governor this year. Haaland is pro-choice, plans to fight against climate change and wants to create a clean energy economy. The general election is November 6.