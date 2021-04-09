News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Haaland Creates New Unit at Bureau of Indian Affairs

Haaland Creates New Unit at Bureau of Indian Affairs
April 09
09:59 2021
Print This Article

Haaland Creates New Unit at Bureau of Indian Affairs

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced a new unit within Bureau of Indian Affairs that plans to tackle the decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Native American women and girls.

“Violence against Indigenous peoples is a crisis that has been underfunded for decades,” Haaland said in a statement.

For years an untold number of Indigenous women and girls have been killed or vanished for years.

Their families and activists say the cases are often disregarded by law enforcement, which has forced them to bring the spotlight on the issue through social media campaigns, marches and protests.

“Far too often, murders and missing persons cases in Indian country go unsolved and unaddressed, leaving families and communities devastated, Haaland said.

Haaland is the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Haaland Creates New Unit at Bureau of Indian Affairs - overview

Summary: Haaland Creates New Unit at Bureau of Indian Affairs

Tags
bureau of indian affairsDeb Haalandinterior department

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.