Haaland Creates New Unit at Bureau of Indian Affairs

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced a new unit within Bureau of Indian Affairs that plans to tackle the decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Native American women and girls.

“Violence against Indigenous peoples is a crisis that has been underfunded for decades,” Haaland said in a statement.

For years an untold number of Indigenous women and girls have been killed or vanished for years.

Their families and activists say the cases are often disregarded by law enforcement, which has forced them to bring the spotlight on the issue through social media campaigns, marches and protests.

“Far too often, murders and missing persons cases in Indian country go unsolved and unaddressed, leaving families and communities devastated, Haaland said.

Haaland is the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.