Gusty Winds for Northern Arizona

May 18
08:52 2020
Key Points:
  • Gusty southwest winds on Monday, becoming even stronger on Tuesday
    • Widespread gusts of 35-50 mph are likely, with even stronger speeds possible north of the Mogollon Rim.
    • A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of north-central Arizona on Monday from 12 PM – 6 PM MST.
  • Critical fire weather conditions will occur Monday afternoon and possibly Tuesday afternoon. 
    • A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Monday from 11 AM – 8 PM MST for portions of northern Arizona.
    • A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Tuesday from 11 AM – 7 PM MST (12 PM – 8 PM Navajo Nation) for much of northeastern Arizona.

Click on above map to enlarge

