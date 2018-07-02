Gunlock Rodeo Jul 5-7

The 73rd Annual Gunlock Rodeo July 5th – 7th-but Southern Utah rodeo goers encouraged to start in Gunlock the day before for the Independence Day celebration with the 8 a.m. flag-raising ceremony at Gunlock Town Hall, followed by breakfast and the parade. The first day of the rodeo begins Thursday evening July 5th at 8pm. Events include calf roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping, a donkey-watermelon race and a calf ride for the smaller children along with a chicken chase. $5 at the gate, kids 5 and under are free. Gunlock Rodeo Grounds, 77 N. Main St., Gunlock.

Dinner will be available for purchase at concessions.