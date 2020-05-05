Guidance For Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Barbers And Cosmetologists

Following continued positive data trends, Governor Doug Ducey has announced the next steps Arizona will take to gradually reenergize the economy. The Governor issued an Executive Order allowing cosmetologists and barbershops to resume appointment-based services this Friday, May 8 and restaurants and coffee shops to resume dine-in services with physical distancing measures on Monday, May 11. The Governor’s Office also released additional guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.

In addition, the Governor issued an Executive Order requiring expanded reporting of COVID-19 related information to residents of long-term care facilities, as well as their next of kin and guardians and prospective residents.

“Arizona continues to focus on protecting public health, supporting those in need and ensuring we’re taking the necessary steps to return stronger,” said Governor Ducey. “Our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working — and Arizonans are still encouraged to limit time away from home. Arizona will continue to take a steady approach and work with the Arizona Department of Health Services as we breathe life back into our businesses and provide guidance on reopening. More to come.”

Under the order, barbers and cosmetologists can resume operations on Friday, May 8 as long as they establish and implement safety protocols and best practices, including using face coverings for employees and customers, operating by appointment only and following protocols as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States Department of Labor Division of Occupational Safety and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

Additionally, restaurants and coffee shops can resume dine-in services on Monday, May 11. The operators must establish and implement safety protocols and best practices, including enacting physical distancing policies, limiting the number of diners and following protocols as directed by the CDC, the United States Department of Labor Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration and ADHS.

STATE GUIDELINES

Friday, May 8, 2020: Retail Businesses can resume partial in-person operations with GUIDANCE:

https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_retail.pdf

Friday, May 8, 2020: Cosmetologists and barbershops can resume appointment-based services with GUIDANCE:

https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_barbers_and_cosmetologists.pdf

Monday, May 11, 2020: Restaurants and coffee shops can resume dine-in services, with safety measures and GUIDANCE:

https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_restaurants_one_page.pdf

