Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks

Had your “Phil” of winter?

Well, bad news, shi buddy! The famous Pennsylvania groundhog has seen his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his hole early this morning and spotted the shadow that portends ill weather till mid-March.

Every February 2 – for 132 years – Phil has made his prediction with eerie accuracy. The Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club don their top hats and tuxedoes and gather at Gobbler’s Knob to await the furry forecast.

But the origins of predicting the arrival of spring dates back much further. In Europe people celebrated Candlemas Day, an early Christian holiday involving candles.

When German immigrants settled in Pennsylvania in the 1700s they brought the Candlemas tradition with them.

While Phil is the most well-known of the fuzzy forecasters, other states have weaseled in on the critter craze. For example, in Georgia there is General Beauregard Lee and Ohio touts its own Buckeye Chuck.

Now, before you start thinking that its all a bunch of groundhogwash, you best know the “science” behind this. Phil actually speaks his prediction in a language known as “groundhogese.”

No one can talk to a horse, of course – or a groundhog. Unless you happen to be the president of the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club – and holding the special ancient acacia wood cane.

As of 2017 Punxsutawney Phil had made 131 predictions – only 18 times going for the “no shadow” early spring.

According to Stormfax the groundhog has been right 39-percent of the time.

By the way, a groundhog is the same as a woodchuck.

And, though it seems an insult to Punxsutawney Phil, there is still a law on the books in Hopkinton, R.I., that pays twenty-five cents for each woodchuck nose.

Maybe they are tired of the longer winters?