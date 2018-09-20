A ground beef recall sounds like a serious one- at this point we have not confirmed this product is being sold in stores or restaurants here in Page- but just in case, make a note of this- Cargill Meat Solutions has recalled more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products over concerns that it may be infected with E. coli. According to the Food and Safety Inspection (FSIS) service, one person has died and 17 others have been sickened in the outbreak since Aug. 16. We are putting the list of the recalled packages below so you can either print it off or keep it on your phone handy while you shop- and if you already have it in your freezer, toss it or take it back to where you bought it– The recall has been classified as a Class I recall, meaning there is a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” So don’t mess around with it, double check any beef before consuming it to be sure its not part of that recall.

The following items have been recalled, according to the FSIS.

Note: “Chub” refers to ground beef packaged in a cylindrical, plastic tube.

• 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

• 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749089098.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749002751.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749003536.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749003568.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

• 20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

• 10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

• 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

• 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

• 10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND”

with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.