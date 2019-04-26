Grilling Soon?

Warmer temps in Page means more outdoor activities with family and friends, a good time to remind you that if you are sparking up the grill for the first time in a while, you might want to take a few extra precautions just to be on the safe side. Seven out of every 10 adults in the U.S. have a grill or smoker according to the National Fire Prevention Association, which translates to a lot of tasty meals but it also means there’s an increased risk of home fires.

Fire departments across the country are responding to upwards of ten thousand 911 calls a year due to home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbecues.

Consider the following as you head out to the nearest campground, park or beach:

Certain areas have restrictions regarding campfires and grills. Check if your area has any fire restrictions in place. Choose only those areas where fires are permitted.

Check the fire danger rating in your area to determine if weather or other factors make it dangerous to light a fire.

To start charcoal for cooking

There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal chimney starters allow you to ignite the charcoal using newspaper as a fuel: If you use a charcoal chimney, use a long match to avoid burning your fingers when lighting the paper



If you choose to use lighter fluid, use only fluid intended for charcoal grills

Never add charcoal starter fluid to coals or kindling that has already been ignited

Never use gasoline or any other flammable liquid except charcoal starter or lighter fluid to start a charcoal fire

While cooking

Place the grill well away from overhanging branches according to the manufacturer’s instructions

Place the grill a safe distance from lawn games, play areas and foot traffic

Keep children and pets, and anything that can burn like food wrappers, an oven mitt or towel, at least 3-feet away from open flames and the grill

Use long-handled grilling tools to give the chef plenty of clearance from heat and flames Have an adult present at all times when a campfire or grill is burning. Keep the fire small and never leave a fire unattended!



To dispose of charcoal after cooking