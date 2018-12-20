Greenehaven Fire Department Toy Drive

Christmas right around the corner and there’s still time to make a difference in a child’s life with a thoughtful toy donation. Tonight the Greenehaven Fire District will host their 3rd Annual Toy Drive to benefit local children’s non profit CUDDLE Outreach, residents from Page, Greenehaven and outlying areas can bring new toys to the firehouse in Greenehaven at 36 N Wahweap Dr, just off Hwy 89 in the Greenehaven Development of Page.

That’s Greenehaven EMS Director Carol Altheide, who tells Lake Powell Life News if you wish to donate a toy you don’t need to worry about it being age specific:

CUDDLE Outreach of Page working to provide comfort and quality emergency supplies for children in crisis.

For more information contact EMS Director Carol Altheide at Greenehaven fire District at (928) 353-4138.