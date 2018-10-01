News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Greatest Feeling Since “84”

October 01
09:00 2018
Page Sand Devils Varsity football is off to their best start since 1984 at 5-1. On Friday night the Sand Devils traveled to face their rivals the Tuba City Warriors. The Sand Devils started section playoff in style two plays into the game the Sand Devils broke the 0-0 tie and put 6 on the board, Kele Meredith capped the first Sand Devils drive with a 72-yard touchdown run.

The Sand Devils defense were eager to get their first shutout of the season against the Warriors. Sand Devils had five different defensive players record a sack in Fridays 66-0 blowout of the Warriors. Sand Devils tallied up 38 tackles on defense for the evening along with 2 interceptions and 5 fumbles. The time of possession belonged to the Sand Devils in the second half due to turnovers and careless play by the Warriors.

With the mercy rule in Arizona Interscholastic Association 6.1.2 manual, if a team is up by 42 points the clock doesn’t stop running. So with the Sand Devils up 44-0 at halftime the whole entire second half the clock never stopped running. The future is bright for the Sand Devils program. Coach Stephens was able to see what’s in store for the Sand Devils by working in the underclassman in the game.

Tags
AIA MAXPREPS PAGE ARIZONA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

