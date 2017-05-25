Great Lakes Aviation to Remain Servicing Page

Nearly two months ago, Page City Council recommended the Department of Transportation (DOT) reopen bidding for Essential Air Service to the area.

The City recommended that Boutique Air be brought in to replace Great Lakes Aviation because of concerns with unreliable service, limited capacity and service routes.

Initially, it was expected to take the DOT 30 days to make a decision on which airline carrier would receive a government subsidy to provide air service to Page. But with the transition to the new administration causing turmoil in D.C., Page Mayor Bill Diak said he wasn’t surprised the decision was dragging on.

“With everything that’s been going on in DC (the new administration); they didn’t have a director, they had an interim director, and they told us that was going to cause a lag in their decision-making process,” said the Mayor. “They said if the interim person made it (the decision) it might come rather quickly, but they felt the interim director of the DOT would probably wait until a new director was chosen.”

Michael Lowder was named the new Director of the DOT and on Monday he issued his decision, going against the recommendations of Mayor Diak and the Page City Council.

Back in March, Council voted 4-3 to support the bid of Boutique Airlines. While concerns were expressed about the amount of the subsidy, which was $1.2 million more than Great Lakes, ultimately the City Council decided to recommend Boutique Air because of the community’s service reliability concerns with Great Lakes Airlines.

However, as the Rolling Stones say, you don’t always get what you want.

The DOT reselected Great Lakes Aviation to provided air service to Page for a two year term beginning September 1st, 2017 at an annual subsidy of $2,282,818.

Part of the decision to select Great Lakes, according to the DOT is because the carrier has had improved service reliability over the past year, marketing arrangements with a larger air carrier, and electronic interline ticketing agreements with American, Delta, and United Airlines.

Although the DOT did not select the carrier specifically identified by the community, it did consider the City Council’s close votes in determining its preferred carrier and its concern about the amount of subsidy requested to support Boutique’s service.

It was also noted that Great Lakes proposed service is to Phoenix, Page’s preferred hub.

After all was said and done, the DOT found that Great Lakes’ proposed service and subsidy levels were reasonable for Page.

The new agreement with Great Lakes Aviation will run through August 31, 2019.