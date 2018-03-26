An unexpected phone call from corporate headquarters in Cheyenne Wyoming and suddenly the skeleton crew at Great Lakes Airlines is ordered to close up the ticket counter and cancel all flights after midnight tonight without further explanation. Lake Powell Life News went to Page Municipal Airport just before 5pm this evening after multiple attempts to reach the small airline’s page office by phone. The few working behind the counter said they were unable to give me an official comment and that there was no one in the building who could talk to the press right now- just that I can announce that all Great Lakes Flights as of midnight tonight-Great Lakes Airlines is closed, all flights beyond that are canceled. They told Lake Powell Life News to contact their headquarters in Cheyenne – they are not answering their phones either. We will continue to follow this story for you as it develops. If you need more information contact the Great Lakes Corporate Headquarters 1022 Airport Parkway Cheyenne, WY 82001. Reservations 800.554.5111. Open 7 days a week from 6:00am – 8:00pm Mountain Standard Flight Reservations: reservations@flygreatlakes.com. Customer Relations and Baggage Services customer.relations@flygreatlakes. com