Grant Money Avail for AZ High School Computer Ed

July 19
09:45 2019
Starting next month high schools in Arizona can apply for $25k grants to develop computer science programs at their schools and train the teachers. The money comes from the Computer Science Professional Development Program,  which was created at the Federal level during this year’s legislative session.

Schools in rural communities and/or with at least 60 percent of their student body enrolled in free or reduced lunch will be given top priority for the awards.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

