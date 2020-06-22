Grant for Page Youth Band

The musically-inclined youth of Page are getting an assist from the Page/Lake Powell Community Fund, a component fund of the Arizona Community Foundation.

Spencer Kimball, the Cultural Arts Building Coordinator and a Page School District Music Teacher, has announced the Page Youth Band will be the recipient of a $4,200 grant. According to Kimball, Beginning Youth Band rehearsals had just started when the school closures occurred. They were initially held at the Cultural Arts Building but then had to move online to a video conferencing format.

The Page Youth Band was founded in February of 2020 by the Page High School student audio tech club, under the sponsorship of PUSD Cultural Arts Building Coordinator Spencer Kimball. The goal of the youth band is to serve the wider Page community, including home-schooled students. The band is comprised of elementary and middle school-aged students and open to all youth primarily between the ages of 9-16.

“Even though we are not able to buy expensive instruments, this grant will be very helpful to us, since we try to find a way to sponsor the membership of every student that wants to join, and all instruments and sources of funding the band uses come entirely from outside of Page School District,” said Mr. Kimball. “The Page Youth Band was created with the purpose of making sure all students in the Page area have the opportunity and access to participate in a musical performing group,” Mr. Kimball said. “Ordinarily, students have to come up with their own musical instruments to form a band such as ours. But there are many possibilities in our school district now for students to play a band instrument with creative thinking; there are dozens of instruments on the shelves in some of our schools which are not being played, and the grant from the Arizona Community Foundation will give us additional resources to ensure we will have band instruments to loan.”

(cover photo is of Anthony on trumpet)