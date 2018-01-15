Grant Application Workshop in Page
The Arizona Community Foundation will be accepting grant proposals from Page area non profits next month, they are holding a workshop in Page to discuss application instructions, eligibility requirements and application process plus offer specific information about the new Northern Arizona Community Healthcare Grant. The workshop in Page will be Friday Feb 9th from 12pm to 2pm in the Red Sands Conference Room on 467 Vista Ave. The organization asks that you register in advance for the free workshop by email or phone – Gwen Groth at GGroth@azfoundation.org or 526-1956.
Funding proposals should address one or more of the following areas: arts, culture and music, education, community healthcare, social services, health and human services, and youth.
For more information visit azfoundation.org/grants.