On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Page City Council Meeting, Councilor Dennis Warner made a presentation on behalf of the Canyon Club. The presentation was a brief history of the Canyon Club and a timeline of the construction on the Grandview Overlook Park which was completed in March 2020. Due to the coronavirus situation, an official ribbon-cutting and more formal hand over to the City of Page has been postponed.

According to Warner, the Canyon Club was born of the original Page Rotary Club 58 years ago. The Club’s Mission Statement:

The purpose of this club is to actively pursue improvements to the community in which we live. Through our involvement in our community, we will create an atmosphere where local citizens can participate in activities that will enrich their lives and the lives of those living in this community.

There have been dozens of projects the Rotary Club and Canyon Club have been involved with throughout the years to benefit the Page community. The Grandview Overlook Park is the most recent undertaking and has been two and a half years in the making. The initial plans for the overlook were first approved in July of 2017 and groundbreaking took place in May of 2018. The Grandview Overlook Park was built on the Grandview Knoll just north of Lake View School. Monetary and in-kind contributions for the project total $382,328.

Contributions of funding, labor, and materials were donated by many including:

-Salt River Project

-Navajo Generating Station

-Friends of Lake Powell

-Page Steel

-Zachry Construction

-Coconino County

-City of Page

-Lake Powell Construction

-Rosenberg Engineering

-Ken Sichi Family

-Warner’s Landscape Company

At the council’s Wednesday meeting last, the City of Page accepted the Grandview Overlook improvements, and in consideration of the Canyon Club’s donations to the facility, exempt the Canyon Club from any fees that may be imposed by the City for future use of the facility.

A big THANK YOU to the Canyon Club and all of the sponsors and volunteers who made this beautiful Page monument possible!!!