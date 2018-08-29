Grand To Grand Ultra Footrace Returns
KANAB, UTAH – Endurance Events USA is pleased to announce the seventh
edition of the Grand to Grand Ultra, which will take place from
September 23 through September 29, 2018. This unique event is a
6-stage, 7-day, self-supported footrace. It will be held in the states
of Utah and Arizona in the USA, covering a cumulative distance of
approximately 170 MILES (273 KM).
THE 170 MILE COURSE ROUTE begins at the awe-inspiring north rim of the
GRAND CANYON, one of the SEVEN NATURAL WONDERS OF THE WORLD, and
finishes on the summit of the GRAND STAIRCASE, one of the world’s most
iconic geological formations. The course takes participants through a
desert landscape of sand dunes, red rock canyons, buttes, mesas and
hoodoos. Participants will navigate through compelling slot canyons and
climb more than 18,000 feet over the course of the race. They will
experience the remotest part of continental America in the way of the
earliest settlers, Navajo and Paiute Indian tribes.
THE FIELD OF PARTICIPANTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD will come together for
this challenging test of survival in harsh desert conditions, assuming
the responsibility of carrying their own backpacks containing food,
sleeping bag, mat and other mandatory equipment for the week. Whilst
pre-qualification is not required, participants will need to prepare for
this grueling weeklong race through endurance training and informed
selection of gear and nutrition. Participants can elect to compete as
individuals or teams. Participants are expected to possess basic outdoor
survival skills such as familiarity with outdoor gear and backpacking.
However, they are not required to possess any technical navigational or
climbing skills to take part in the event. 138 entrants from 25
countries are expected to start.
THE EVENT IS PROUD TO SUPPORT FOUR CHARITIES: BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL
SOCIETY, KANE COUNTY CHILDREN’S JUSTICE CENTER, KANE COUNTY ASSISTANCE
PROGRAM AND IMPOSSIBLE2POSSIBLE. Competitors are also raising funds for
over 30 different charities.
The event is sponsored by the Kane County Office of Tourism.
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR 2019. Advance registration is required,
and early registration is strongly recommended for this event given the
quotas for different countries. Please visit the event website at
www.g2gultra.com [1] for more information and complete registration
details.
Please follow the event on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/g2gultra
and also on Twitter http://twitter.com/g2gultra
For information regarding registration, sponsorship, or other
event-related questions,
please contact Colin Geddes at info@g2gultra.com
ABOUT GRAND TO GRAND ULTRA
The Grand to Grand Ultra is considered to be one of the world’s most
iconic multi-stage ultra-marathons and has attracted competitors from
more than 50 countries worldwide since the first edition in 2012. It was
the unique opportunity to hold a world-class event that would stretch
from the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, to
the relatively unknown but equally geologically iconic Grand Staircase,
that settled the location of North America’s premier self-supported
stage race.
ABOUT KANAB
Kanab is the gateway to three national parks, five national monuments, a
renowned National Recreational Area, two state parks, two national
forests and unlimited outdoor adventures. In every direction, there are
breath-taking views; the unique vistas of The Grand Canyon to the South,
Zion National Park to the West, Bryce Canyon National Park to the North
and Lake Powell/Glen Canyon to the East. For more information on
visiting Kanab and the surrounding areas, please visit
www.visitsouthernutah.com
[
Brynne Sloan, Account Manager, Public Relations
(o): 801.519.8880 [4] | (m): 801.598.4776 [5] | lovecomm.net [3]
_Branding. Advertising. Digital. Media. Public Relations._
546 South 200 West | Salt Lake City, Utah 84101