Grand To Grand Ultra Footrace Returns

KANAB, UTAH – Endurance Events USA is pleased to announce the seventh

edition of the Grand to Grand Ultra, which will take place from

September 23 through September 29, 2018. This unique event is a

6-stage, 7-day, self-supported footrace. It will be held in the states

of Utah and Arizona in the USA, covering a cumulative distance of

approximately 170 MILES (273 KM).

THE 170 MILE COURSE ROUTE begins at the awe-inspiring north rim of the

GRAND CANYON, one of the SEVEN NATURAL WONDERS OF THE WORLD, and

finishes on the summit of the GRAND STAIRCASE, one of the world’s most

iconic geological formations. The course takes participants through a

desert landscape of sand dunes, red rock canyons, buttes, mesas and

hoodoos. Participants will navigate through compelling slot canyons and

climb more than 18,000 feet over the course of the race. They will

experience the remotest part of continental America in the way of the

earliest settlers, Navajo and Paiute Indian tribes.

THE FIELD OF PARTICIPANTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD will come together for

this challenging test of survival in harsh desert conditions, assuming

the responsibility of carrying their own backpacks containing food,

sleeping bag, mat and other mandatory equipment for the week. Whilst

pre-qualification is not required, participants will need to prepare for

this grueling weeklong race through endurance training and informed

selection of gear and nutrition. Participants can elect to compete as

individuals or teams. Participants are expected to possess basic outdoor

survival skills such as familiarity with outdoor gear and backpacking.

However, they are not required to possess any technical navigational or

climbing skills to take part in the event. 138 entrants from 25

countries are expected to start.

THE EVENT IS PROUD TO SUPPORT FOUR CHARITIES: BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL

SOCIETY, KANE COUNTY CHILDREN’S JUSTICE CENTER, KANE COUNTY ASSISTANCE

PROGRAM AND IMPOSSIBLE2POSSIBLE. Competitors are also raising funds for

over 30 different charities.

The event is sponsored by the Kane County Office of Tourism.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR 2019. Advance registration is required,

and early registration is strongly recommended for this event given the

quotas for different countries. Please visit the event website at

www.g2gultra.com [1] for more information and complete registration

details.

ABOUT GRAND TO GRAND ULTRA

The Grand to Grand Ultra is considered to be one of the world’s most

iconic multi-stage ultra-marathons and has attracted competitors from

more than 50 countries worldwide since the first edition in 2012. It was

the unique opportunity to hold a world-class event that would stretch

from the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, to

the relatively unknown but equally geologically iconic Grand Staircase,

that settled the location of North America’s premier self-supported

stage race.

ABOUT KANAB

Kanab is the gateway to three national parks, five national monuments, a

renowned National Recreational Area, two state parks, two national

forests and unlimited outdoor adventures. In every direction, there are

breath-taking views; the unique vistas of The Grand Canyon to the South,

Zion National Park to the West, Bryce Canyon National Park to the North

and Lake Powell/Glen Canyon to the East. For more information on

visiting Kanab and the surrounding areas, please visit

www.visitsouthernutah.com

