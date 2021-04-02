Grand Staircase-Escalante Visitor Centers Re-Opening

KANAB, Utah — After nearly a ye ar since the Bureau of Land Management Utah began restricting in-person public access to visitor centers and facilities, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument plans to move forward with a “soft” reopening of the monument’s visitor centers beginning April 2 through June 4, upon which, staffing and safety protocols will be re-evaluated and adjusted as needed.

Visitor Center staff will continue to operate in a COVID-safe manner, adhering to CDC guidance and recommendations from federal, state and local public health authorities. As such, facemasks and social distancing will remain in effect during hours of operation until further notice. Hours of operation will commence as follows:

The Escalante Interagency Visitor Center will provide in-person services from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm Sunday, Monday and Thursday through Saturday, beginning April 2 through June 4. The facility will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, and indoor visitor capacity will be limited to 10 or less at all times.

The Kanab Visitor Center will provide in-person services from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday, beginning April 2 through June 4. The facility will be closed Sunday and Monday, and indoor visitor capacity will be limited to 20 or less at all times.

The Big Water Visitor Center will provide in-person visitor services from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm Sunday, Monday and Thursday through Saturday, beginning April 2 through June 4. The facility will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, and indoor visitor capacity will be limited to 6 or less at all times.

The Cannonville Visitor Center will remain closed.

The Paria Contact Station will provide in-person visitor services from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm 7-days a week, and indoor visitor capacity will be limited to 6 or less at all times. All PCO permits previously scheduled for pick up at the Kanab Visitor Center will now only be available for pick up at the Paria Contact Station or at the BLM Arizona Strip Interagency Visitor Center.

For additional questions about visitor services, please visit the GSENM visitor center webpage at https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/GSENM_VisitorCenters.